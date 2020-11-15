Rippey, Sally
9/6/1938 - 11/11/20
Devoted wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, daughter, aunt, sister, and friend. Sally is survived by her husband of 60 years, Gordon, sons Glenn (Karré), Gregg (Marcia), and Drew (Carolyn); grandchildren Lane, Lucy, Henry, Charlie, and Ainsley; six nieces and nephews, and a large extended family. Sally was preceded in death by her father Robert, mother Lucy, and sister Nancy.
Sally was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on September 6, 1938, and her family moved to Denver in 1948. Sally attended Gove Junior High School and East Denver High School, graduating from East in 1956. She then attended the University of Colorado at Boulder where Sally was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, graduating in 1960 with a B.A. in English literature.
Sally met her future husband, A. Gordon Rippey, in 1958, and they were married in Denver on November 5, 1960. Gordon's job moved them to Oklahoma City following their marriage, and their sons Glenn and Gregg were born there in 1962 and 1965, respectively. The family moved back to Denver in 1969, and their third son, Drew, was born there in 1970. Many friends made in Oklahoma City remained close to Sally for the remainder of her life.
In addition to her close relationships with her family and friends, Sally had a long and fulfilling career beginning in the 1970's as a real estate sales and marketing professional for several residential and commercial developments in the Denver area. In the mid 1980's, Sally turned her attention to her true professional passion: volunteerism and work in the nonprofit community. Her accomplishments in that field included the successful start-up of the Junior League of Denver Thrift Shop; Co-founding Colorado Citizens for Central City with then-Colorado First Lady Ann Love; serving as the Executive Director of Metro Denver Gives; Starting the Two Percent Club of Denver (which encouraged for-profit businesses to donate 2% of their profits to nonprofit organizations); serving as the Nonprofit Public Relations Director at the Radisson Hotel; and creating the Metro Denver Fundraising Calendar. During her career, Sally also devoted her time to nonprofit board service by serving on the boards of the Central City Opera House Association, Kent Denver School, Leadership Denver, the Adult Learning Source, Western Welcome Week and the Denver Debutante Ball. Sally also served as a volunteer for multiple nonprofit organizations, including the American Red Cross, Children's Hospital, Denver Botanic Gardens, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, Hope Communities, the Denver Zoo, and Metro Volunteers.
In 1991 Sally went to work for the Adolph Coors Foundation as a program officer. In 2000, she was promoted to Executive Director and served in that role until her retirement in 2011. During that 20 year period, Sally served as President of the Colorado Association of Foundations as well as serving on the Executive Committee of the Conference of Southwest Foundations, the Advisory Board of Johnson and Wales University, and the Governor's Commission on Community Service.
Sally received numerous professional awards during her career including "The Outstanding Sustainer Award" from the Junior League of Denver and "Woman of Distinction" from the Girl Scout Mile High Council. She was named the first "Community Treasure" by the Association of Nonprofit Professionals, and in 2006, Sally was awarded the inaugural "Heart of Volunteerism" award from Metro Volunteers. Sally served as the first chair of The National Philanthropy Day and National Volunteer Week, and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from that organization in 2013.
As people who interacted with Sally during her philanthropic and work careers reflect back on their time with her, a common summation is, "Nobody could light up a room like Sally."
Following her retirement, Sally loved spending time with her family and friends, and she stayed involved in the nonprofit community through service on the board of directors of the Colorado Meth Project and fundraising for the Rocky Mountain Hyperbaric Association for Brain Injuries. She especially enjoyed mentoring young people interested in volunteerism and nonprofit careers - a practice she had begun early in her career.
Sally was an energetic, upbeat, positive, and always cheerful influence on all who knew her.
Due to the current gathering restrictions, a memorial will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
