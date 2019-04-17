Denver Post Obituaries
|
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
(303) 233-4611
Salvador Rivera
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Fort Logan National Cemetery
Rivera, Salvador
12/25/1929 - 04/11/2019
Airman 3rd Class USAF

Salvador Rivera, retired Denver Police Officer, passed away peacefully at home on April 11th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas and his wife, Frances. Survived by 3 daughters and sons in-law, 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held at his home, 1520 E. 112th Pl., Northglenn, CO, 80233, Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Chaplain Amy "Banana" Pike will speak.
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019
