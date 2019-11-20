|
|
Lustig, Sam B.
Sam B. Lustig, combat veteran of WWII, died on Veteran's Day (11/11/19) at the age of 97 1/2 at his residence in Emeryville, CA. Born in Ostrow Lubelski, Poland, Sam immigrated to Denver with his family in 1934. He was the first in his family to go to college earning a BS in Mechanical Engineering and a Masters in Aerodynamics from the University of Colorado. Sam worked for the Colorado Bureau of Reclamation and the Department of Highways. Sam was married to Marcia Brooks Lustig (divorced) and Alida Stein (divorced). He is survived by 3 children: Merle Lustig (Ron Glass), Brooke Lustig, and Heidi Lustig (Robert Fulgham); 2 grandchildren: Ben Lustig Glass (Beighly) and Lena Wynne Fulgham; 2 step grandchildren: Hannah Heller (Kyle) and Daniel Glass (Kate); and 6 great grandchildren. Sam will always be remembered for his generosity and optimism, his keen, curious, analytical mind, his passion for his kinetic sculpture, his love of art and travel, and most of all, his ZEST for life. Donations can be made to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum at www.donateushmm.org (Tribute Donation). May Sam's memory be a blessing to all who have known and loved him.
Published in Denver Post from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019