Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
HeartLight Center
1150 E. Dartmouth Ave
Aurora, CO
Sam Truemper Obituary
Truemper, Sam
May 10, 1987 - May 23, 2019

Sam Henry Truemper born May 10, 1987 in Seoul, Korea found final rest at his Denver home May 23, 2019.
He is survived by his mother Carolyn Hill, sister Lin Hill, father Robert Truemper and siblings Chad Truemper and Laurisa Truemper.
Services will be held at the HeartLight Center, 1150 E. Dartmouth Ave., June 8 at 11 am.
https://www.heartlightcenter.org/
Contributions in Sam's name may be made to Stout Street Foundation, 7251 E. 49th Ave., Commerce City, CO 80022, c/o Terri Smith.
Published in Denver Post on June 2, 2019
