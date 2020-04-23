Shank, Sammy January 9, 1952 - April 18, 2020 Sammy was born January 9, 1952 to William and Betty Shank in Fort Worth, Texas. After 33 years, he retired from the Denver Public Schools, In his retirement Sam enjoyed watching sports, camping, and fishing, and in the fall of 2016 he visited the Football Hall of Fame, Canton, OH, the Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown, NY, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, OH. Sammy was preceded in death by William Shank (Father) and Betty Bacon Shank (Mother). He is survived by Kenny Shank (Brother), Sally Byrd (Sister) and numerous cousins and friends. A Celebration of Sammy's life will be planned at a later date.

Published in Denver Post on Apr. 23, 2020.