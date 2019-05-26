Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
7577 W. 80th Ave.
Arvada, CO 80003
(303) 327-7220
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
7577 W. 80th Ave.
Arvada, CO 80003
Rosary
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
7577 W. 80th Ave.
Arvada, CO 80003
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Spirit of Christ Catholic Community
7400 West 80th Avenue
Arvada, CO
Interment
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Linn Grove Cemetery
1700 Cedar Avenue
Greeley, CO
Sandra A. Roose


Sandra A. Roose Obituary
Roose, Sandra A.
Sandy
July 14, 1953 - May 20, 2019

65, of Denver, Colorado passed away on May 20, 2019. Visitation and Recitation of the Rosary will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019, beginning at 9:00 AM (Rosary at 9:30 AM) at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 7577 West 80th Avenue, in Arvada, CO 80003, with Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 AM, at Spirit of Christ Catholic Community, 7400 West 80th Avenue, in Arvada, CO 80003. Interment will begin at 3:00 PM, at Linn Grove Cemetery, 1700 Cedar Avenue, in Greeley, CO 80631.
Published in Denver Post on May 26, 2019
