It is with a heavy heart we share with you the sad news that on Saturday, September 12th, Sandra passed away in her home. As shocking as this was, we find comfort knowing that she was loved and appreciated by so many friends and family members alike. She will be dearly missed. For those wondering, her beloved dog Mala is safe and in the care of a neighbor.

Sandra was born and raised in Denver's Eastside, graduating from Manual HS. She raised her son and found community in Parker, in sports and at Ave Maria Catholic Church. Sandra lived life on her own terms and despite many ups and downs she always retained her sense of humor. Many were recipients of her generosity and at times, her acerbic wit.

After a career of 40 years with the Federal Government (DFAS), she enjoyed retired life. She loved spending time at her summer home in the mountains and made many friends. Sandra kept in touch with many of our distant relatives and later in life, she directed her detail-oriented drive to meticulously documenting and summarizing her family genealogy. She was an avid reader and loved watching musicals on TV or in person when she could. Sandra spent many hours on her property in Parker ""moving rocks"" - some of you will understand this with a smile.

The pillars of her life were her family, friends, and community. She was loved by many for her unique sense of humor, ""on my own terms"" personality, amusing stories and generosity. Unafraid and undeterred by life's trials and tribulations, she will be dearly missed by those near and far, whose lives she touched.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Isabel (Sanchez) Benavidez and sister, Zella (Harold)Ridge. Sandra dearly loved and is survived by her only son, David (Zoila) Smith and two grandchildren, Bella and Kyler. Surviving siblings include, Frank (Margarita Torres) Benavidez, Adrienne Benavidez, Beverly (Roger) Ryken, and Veronica (Darold Vigil) Benavidez.

She is also survived by nieces and nephews: Antoinette Ridge, Micaela Garcia de Benavidez; Chris (Jamie) Vigil; Daniel (Kate O'Brien) Benavidez; and Isabel Barajas de Benavidez as well as her great nieces and nephew. Services will be held in spring, please check back here for updates.

