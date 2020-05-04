Sandra Gaal-Oshiro
1946 - 2020
Gaal-Oshiro, Sandra
November 14, 1946 - April 15, 2020

Sandra Gaal-Oshiro of Highlands Ranch, CO passed peacefully away at home on April 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Sandra is survived by her daughter Jade, her son Wade, and three grandchildren. Future burial services will be at Olinger Chapel Hill.


Published in Denver Post from May 4 to May 8, 2020.
Olinger Chapel Hil
