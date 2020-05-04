Or Copy this URL to Share

Gaal-Oshiro, Sandra

November 14, 1946 - April 15, 2020



Sandra Gaal-Oshiro of Highlands Ranch, CO passed peacefully away at home on April 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Sandra is survived by her daughter Jade, her son Wade, and three grandchildren. Future burial services will be at Olinger Chapel Hill.





