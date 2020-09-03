Goralnik, Sandra1927 - 2020Sandra Joan Goralnik (née Reingold) born on October 14, 1927, predeceased by her beloved husband Barry (d. 2001), hip, glamorous daughter Julie (d. 2008), brilliant son Gary (d. 2020), and extraordinary daughter-in-law Cynthia (d. 2015). Her light undiminished by loss, she was survived by her magnetic sister Brenda Mason and grandchildren Nathan, Sara, and Harry Goralnik, who called her "Nana" and loved her dearly. An impeccable host, generous to a fault, Sandy was like family to a wide social circle who knew her kindness and irresistible charm. Her long life radiated energy and joy shared with her friends and grandchildren. Her rockstar smile and delicious laugh were a treat to those who loved her; Sandy was unfailingly elegant and as charitable as she was frugal. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3rd, at 12:00 p.m. MDT. Contributions to Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation, 663 Thirteenth Street, Suite 100, Oakland, CA 94612.