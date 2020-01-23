|
Kistler, Sandra Kay Branting
November 8, 1946 - January 19, 2020
Sandra Kay Branting was born November 8, 1946 to Frances and Hollis Branting, in North Platte, Nebraska. She married Van Kistler in 1975. She taught English at Northglenn High School for over 30 years. Sandy died this week after a sudden illness. Her daughters and friends were by her side.
She leaves behind her daughters Heather (David) Kinz and Lynette (Adam) Lueders, as well as their children Brant Kinz (2), and Marshall (3) & Charlotte (2 months) Lueders. She also leaves behind a brother Jim Branting (Bozeman, MT), sister-in-law Bonny Branting (North Platte, NE), and Ellie & Larry Bonicelli (Thornton, CO).
Memorial services will be at 2pm Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Augustana Lutheran Church in Denver, CO. If desired, please make a contribution to AAUW, the Jeffco Action Center, or Rainbow Trail Lutheran Camp in lieu of flowers. For a more detailed obituary see https://everloved.com/life-of/sandra-kistler/
Published in Denver Post from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020