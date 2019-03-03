|
Krebs, Sandra
Sandi
1944 - 2019
Sandra "Sandi" Jean Krebs (nee Lintz), 74, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Throughout her life, Sandi was a loving wife and mother, caring grandmother, and dedicated teacher. She touched the lives of countless peers, students, and parents. She is deeply missed by her husband, two sons, and four grandchildren, in addition to seven young great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation in memory of Sandi Krebs be sent to St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 1401 E. Dry Creek Rd., Centennial. For full obituary, please visit HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 3, 2019