Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty
5303 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO 80122
(303) 221-0030
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Krebs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Krebs


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra Krebs Obituary
Krebs, Sandra
Sandi
1944 - 2019

Sandra "Sandi" Jean Krebs (nee Lintz), 74, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Throughout her life, Sandi was a loving wife and mother, caring grandmother, and dedicated teacher. She touched the lives of countless peers, students, and parents. She is deeply missed by her husband, two sons, and four grandchildren, in addition to seven young great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation in memory of Sandi Krebs be sent to St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 1401 E. Dry Creek Rd., Centennial. For full obituary, please visit HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty
Download Now