Hensen, Sandra L

July 3, 1940 - September 23, 2020



Sandra L. (Monroe) Hensen, 80, of Centennial, CO passed away at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020. The daughter of the late Marie K. Denny and Thomas Monroe, she was born in San Francisco, CA on July 3, 1940. She recently celebrated 61 years of marriage with Ron Hensen and is survived by husband Ron, children Mike(Shoni), Steve(Karen), Kathy(Vitol), Robert(Brenda), Elise(Matt), and Chris as well as 17 grandchildren. She is also survived by step-siblings Mary Wynn, John and Rick Denny, and Anne Peraro as well as half-sister Joy Monroe-Hazen. She was predeceased by her parents, step-parents and her brother Lance.



Sandy was raised in Denver, CO and attended St. Mary's Academy. On a snowy day after church, she offered a ride to a cute boy and met the love of her life. She and Ron raised their family in Denver and Boulder. When her younger children were in college, she joined them to earn her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1987 from Loretto Heights College. She then went on to earn her M.F.A. at the University of Denver in 1990.



Sandy was an artist and created in many ways over the years: pottery, weaving, sculptures, painting, drawing and much more. She taught pottery and other arts for over 30 years and many of her students considered her a "second Mom". She was a founding member of The Roost arts cooperative in Denver and former President of the Boulder Potters' Guild. She built home studios in every home she lived in so she could continue teaching when she wasn't creating her own art.



Sandy loved to travel the world with Ron, especially to visit her children and grandchildren. Her happy place was in California at the beach, watching for dolphins from her balcony. She spent most winters there for the past twenty years and visited as often as she could. She enjoyed snuggling up with her beloved dogs over the years, most recently Katie.



A celebration of life is planned for summer 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Bridges Hospice, 3895 Upham Street, Suite 100, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store