|
|
Phillips, Sandra Sue
Sandra passed away on Friday, February 14th surrounded by family, friends and the comfort of her own home. Her spirit and strength were witnessed by the grace and character she displayed in her long, hard battle with cancer. Sandy was a wife, mother, rancher, antiques merchant, ceramist, painter, climber, sailor, adventurer and dreamer. She enjoyed a lifetime of travel from backroads Colorado to Everest. She was a member of the Denver Junior League, the Colorado Arlberg Club the Board of the Denver Art Museum and the C.U. Boulder foundation. She is preceded in death by her husband Alan Phillips, and three siblings Victor, Mary Jane and Donna Kay. She is Survived by her four children Andrea, Buck, Reid and Lincoln and her six grandchildren. A celebration of Sandy's life will be held at the Denver Botanic Gardens on Saturday, March 28 from 3-6 pm. Find out more about Sandy at monarchsociety. com.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 1, 2020