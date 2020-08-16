Sandra Sullivan

Sullivan, Sandra
Mrs. Sandra "Sandi" Lee Sullivan (née Fox) died at home on Aug 6 in Aurora at the age of 75.
Sandi is survived by her husband Daniel P. Sullivan; children, Colleen Trask (Robert), Meg Burgwald (Jake); siblings, Tom Fox (Laurie), Dave Fox (Ruth), and Mark Fox (Pam). She is preceded in death by her parents Leroy and Margaret Fox and her brother James Fox.
Sandi spent her life living in Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Arizona and Colorado. She graduated from The College of Saint Teresa with a degree in Elementary Education. She dedicated over 25 years of her life as an elementary school teacher.
She was married to her loving husband, Dan, for 53 years and raised 2 wonderful daughters.
A funeral is scheduled for 10 am on Aug 19 at Our Lady of Loreto Catholic Church with interment at Ft. Logan National Cemetery at 1 pm. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Sandi's life, but social distancing and masks will be required.
Full obituary may be found at www.HoranCares.com
