Davidson, Sandy
Sandy Louise Davidson passed away at the age of 70 at Longmont United Hospital on January 14th, 2020. She fought a long battle with cancer, but was surrounded by her friends and family. Sandy was born in Lawrence, Kansas, on October 29th, 1949. Her family moved to Colorado when she was young, and she lived there for the entirety of her life. Sandy was a science teacher passionate about the education of young people. She received a Bachelor's Degree from Colorado State University and a Master's Degree from University of Colorado at Denver. Sandy savored a diverse range of hobbies and activities throughout her life including sculpting, painting, sewing, knitting, skiing, snowshoeing, canoeing, kayaking, camping, hiking, photography, cooking, volunteering for wildlife conservation, and gardening. She also dearly valued spending time with her grandchildren, teaching them her love of science and nature, and helping them grow. To honor her love of the spring season, a celebration of her life will be held on April 25th at Horan & McConaty Funeral Home, 7577 W 80th Ave, Arvada, CO at 11am. Further information can be found at: https://horancares.com/obits/sandy-l-davidson/
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 9 to Apr. 19, 2020