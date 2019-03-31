|
Zimet, Sara G.
Sara "Sue" Zimet of Denver passed away on March 24. Sara was wife of the late Carl Zimet, father of Gregory (Lynne Sturm) Zimet & the late Andrew (Linda) Zimet, and grandfather of Patrick Zimet, Hannah Zimet, Adam (Amanda) Helgesen & Josh (Geralyn) Helgesen. Sara lived a full and remarkable life. She was born in Newark, NJ on July 26, 1929 and married Carl in 1950. Sara received her B.S. at New York University in 1950 and her Ed.D. from University of Denver in 1968. For most of her academic career, she served as faculty at University of Colorado School of Medicine and rose to the rank of Professor in the Department of Psychiatry before retiring as Professor Emerita in 1991. She published over 50 journal articles and published multiple books, two of which involved ground-breaking analyses of gender and racial stereotyping in children's literature and text books. After retiring, Sara took up multiple projects, including authoring a guidebook to children's activities in the Denver-Boulder area and two children's books ("Hannah and the Perfect Picture Pony" and "The Monster Solution"). She traveled extensively with her husband and friends and enjoyed the company of her children and grandchildren. Sara was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, friend, mentor, and colleague and will be greatly missed. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HIAS (hias.org) or The Anti-Defamation League. A more detailed online obituary will be posted at: www.feldmanmortuary.com.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 31, 2019