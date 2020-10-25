1/1
Sarah Anne Fuchigami
1936 - 2020
Fuchigami, Sarah Anne
"Sally"
July 11, 1936 - October 6, 2020

Sarah Anne "Sally" Fuchigami was the middle child born to Mary and William Dean, on July 11, 1936 in Newark, New Jersey. She and her brothers Bill and Jack were an active bunch, engaging in roller derby with the "Devon Street Gang" and climbing trees. The family relocated to Beacon Falls, CT when Sally was a teenager, and she finished High School at Waterbury Catholic. Free time was enjoyed ice skating on "Doolittle's Pond" and riding ponies down Route 8. Sally completed a Baccalaureate Degree at New Haven State Teachers College. Summers were spent working as a Girl Scout Camp Counselor. Sally completed an Advanced Graduate Degree at the University of Illinois. There, she met her husband of 58 years, Robert Fuchigami. The couple had two children, Kathleen Marie and Ellen Suzanne. After briefly living in Hawaii and Oregon, the family settled in Santa Rosa, California. Sally continued to nurture her love of the outdoors, and volunteered as a docent. Avid travelers, Sally and Bob continued family adventures both domestically and internationally long after their girls had left home. They relocated in 2005 to Evergreen, Colorado, in order to be closer to grandchildren: Alex, Jared and Sejal. Sally passed early morning October 6th, 2020, with her beloved Bob at her side. She will be missed by brothers, husband, children, grandchildren and all those fortunate enough to know her.


Published in Denver Post on Oct. 25, 2020.
