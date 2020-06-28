Chabot, Sarah"Sally"11/13/1927 - 6/14/2020Sarah "Sally" Bagley Chabot, 92, passed away in Denver on Sunday, June 14, 2020, and was preceded in death by her husband Don. She was born in Duluth, MN on November 13, 1927 to Kilmer and Antionette Bagley, and was one of four children. She attended the University of Minnesota-Duluth where she trained to become a medical technician.On March 31, 1951 she married the love of her life Don Chabot, and started their family one year later with the birth of their first child, Julie. Don's business took them to Nashville, TN where their second daughter Lisa was born. Another promotion relocated them to Terre Haute, IN where their youngest daughter Sarah was born. The family's final move brought them to Colorado in 1963 where they remained.Throughout their moves, Sally established life-long friendships, a strong household, and was an active member in her community. She volunteered at Swedish Hospital, was a member of Junior League, Ball de Ballet, Debutante Ball, Central City and the Bay Pointe Yacht club in Panama City Florida. She was an active golfer, and enjoyed tennis, skiing, boating, bridge, baking, knitting and needlepoint. Sally loved to shop and represented Joslin's department store with style and class.Sally is survived by her brother Kilmer, daughters Julie (Dave), Lisa (Rick) and Sarah, grandchildren Lindsay (Walker), Nick (Christina), Ben (Nellie), great grandchildren Reilly and Keller, and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all.Donations can be made in memory of Sally Chabot to: Children's Diabetes Foundation, 4380 S. Syracuse St., Denver, CO 80237 or National Jewish Health, P.O. Box 17169, Denver, CO 80217-0169.