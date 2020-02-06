Home

Sarah Harris

Sarah Harris Obituary
Harris, Sarah

Beloved daughter Sarah Harris, 46, died January 22, 2020 from an act of domestic violence. She is survived by her parents, Curtis L. Harris and Deborah L. Trout. Sarah was born in Germany and grew up in Kansas and Minnesota. She attended the University of Colorado and graduated with a degree in biology. She then made Denver her home and pursued a successful career in medical device sales. Sarah loved the outdoors and international travel. She ran marathons on five continents - in Antarctica, Ireland, Chile, South Africa and the U.S. She was an avid fan of the CU Buffaloes, Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies. Sarah also loved animals, especially her sweet beagle Jasper. She volunteered her time and talents at state running events, Girls Inc. and Girls on the Run. Sarah will be remembered for her beautiful smile, natural charisma and adventurous spirit. She is missed by family and many, many friends.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 6, 2020
