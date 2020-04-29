Sarah Milledge Nelson
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nelson, PhD., Sarah Milledge November 29,1931 - April 27, 2020 Sarah Milledge Nelson, Professor of Anthropology (Emeritus) and Distinguished University Professor (Emeritus) at the University of Denver passed away on 27 April 2020 following a long illness. She was beloved and is missed by her husband of 66 years (Harold Nelson, MD), sons Erik, Mark and Stanley Nelson MD, her daughters-in-law Tracy, Cindy, and Carrie Miceli PhD, her grandchildren Erika, Sam, Morgan, Chad, Calvin and Dylan, her grand-daughter-in-law Jade, her great-grand-daughter Skylar and her many friends and colleagues. Sarah was a world-recognized expert on the archeology of Korea and northeast China, a feminist who altered the discussion of gender in archeology, a frequent presenter at national and international anthropology and archeology meetings, the author of 9 and editor of 13 scholarly books and over 150 publications. She also authored 3 novels based on archeology. She was Co-founder and a past-President of the Society for East Asian Archaeology. In 2011, acknowledging her extensive contributions to archeology and feminism, Wellesley College awarded Sarah the prestigious Alumnae Achievement Award. Sarah loved to travel and had visited over 150 countries in all 7 continents. A memorial service will be held following the resolution of the COVID-19 epidemic.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Aurora, CO 80014
(303) 745-4418
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved