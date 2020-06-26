Saundra Marcine Heller
Heller, Saundra Marcine

Saundra Marcine Heller (Sura Miriam bat Shlomo ha Levi V' Shosha), 87, Denver. Wife of the late Arnold "Arnie" Heller. Mother of Andrea (Andy) Heller Albershardt, Cynthia Heller and Janeen (Gary) Heller Greenberg. Sister of the late Beverly Coffee and Melvin (life partner, Gloria Weiss) Coffee. We are heartbroken from the profound loss of our loving mother, Saundra. She was caring, brilliant, inspiring and a dedicated wife to our dad, Dr. Arnie Heller. You had a wonderful full life mom, but we wanted more time with you. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude. You will always be with us in every step of our lives. Funeral service, 11AM, Friday, June 26. A livestream will be available via Zoom. Please visit feldmanmortuary.com for more information. Memorial contributions may be made to B'nai Havurah, Denver Hospice, the Alzheimer's Association, or Rose Hospital.




Published in Denver Post on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
