Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Gabriel Church
6190 E Quincy Ave
Cherry Hills Village, CO
Schuyler Carl Wells


1933 - 2019
Schuyler Carl Wells Obituary
Wells, Schuyler Carl

Carl passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019 at age 85. He was born in Rochester, N.Y. in 1933 to Schuyler and Noelle Wells. He graduated from Hotchkiss in 1951, studied in England for a year, graduated from Yale University in 1956. He enlisted in the Navy serving as the Engineering officer on the USS Sullivans for 3 years. After the Navy, Carl worked at Bausch and Lomb before moving to Denver where he completed his professional career with Cigna. He volunteered at The Rocky Mountain Stroke Association, St. Francis Center, Church of the Ascension and St. Gabriel Episcopal Church. During his retirement he developed a passion for birding/wildlife watching. That inspired him to volunteer at Bluff Lake Nature Center where he led school children on nature tours. Carl enjoyed playing squash, tennis, golf and bridge. He followed all major league sports and never missed watching a Bronco game. He proudly cheered for his 9 grandchildren at their various sports events. Recently he had the joy of visiting with his 2 young great grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Allie; sisters Susan Finlay and Sally Schlachtenhaufen, sons Schuyler (Skip), David, Douglas; their wives Sherri, Mary, and Chris. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 3:00 pm at St. Gabriel Church, 6190 E Quincy Ave. Cherry Hills Village. Donations may be made to St. Francis Center, 2323 Curtis St. Denver, CO 80205.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 6, 2019
