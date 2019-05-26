|
McRae, Scott Alexander
62, of Parker, CO, passed away peacefully at his home on May 17, 2019. Scott served as President for Wedgcor Steel Buildings, and later Manager for Builder Development and Sales Manager for Canada at Rigid Global Buildings. Scott is survived by his wife, Karen McRae, son, Alexander Scott McRae, step-daughter, Brooke Mackey Jones, brother, Chip McRae, sister, Deborah Sanders. For service information, please visit ponderosavalleyfunerals.com
Published in Denver Post on May 26, 2019