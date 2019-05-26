Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ponderosa Valley Funeral Services - Parker
10470 S. Progress Way
Parker, CO 80134
303-841-2405
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Parker Pace Center, The Event Room
20000 Pikes Peak Avenue
Parker, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott McRae
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Alexander McRae


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Scott Alexander McRae Obituary
McRae, Scott Alexander

62, of Parker, CO, passed away peacefully at his home on May 17, 2019. Scott served as President for Wedgcor Steel Buildings, and later Manager for Builder Development and Sales Manager for Canada at Rigid Global Buildings. Scott is survived by his wife, Karen McRae, son, Alexander Scott McRae, step-daughter, Brooke Mackey Jones, brother, Chip McRae, sister, Deborah Sanders. For service information, please visit ponderosavalleyfunerals.com
Published in Denver Post on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ponderosa Valley Funeral Services - Parker
Download Now