Shaw, Scott
4/26/1967 - 5/13/2020
Scott Shaw, 53, of Westminster, CO passed away May 13, 2020 surrounded by his family. Scott was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Services will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 8:30 AM. A link to the live stream will be provided on cfcscolorado.org/obituaries.
Published in Denver Post from May 22 to May 23, 2020.