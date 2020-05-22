Scott Shaw
1967 - 2020
Shaw, Scott
4/26/1967 - 5/13/2020

Scott Shaw, 53, of Westminster, CO passed away May 13, 2020 surrounded by his family. Scott was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Services will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 8:30 AM. A link to the live stream will be provided on cfcscolorado.org/obituaries.




Published in Denver Post from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Service
08:30 AM
Funeral services provided by
ARCHDIOCESE OF DENVER MORTUARY
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO null
(303)425-9511
