Shwayder, Scott
Scott Lewis Shwayder passed away July 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Justyn, his children Cole and Julia, his siblings Kerri (David) Shwayder Greenberg and Bonnie (Jack) Kassell, his parents Donald and Arlene "Snookie" Shwayder, Sister-in-law Julie (David) Sirkin Blake, and uncle to Alison (Clay) Greenberg Millice, Zachary (Erica) Greenberg, Kendra Kassell, Kelsey (Justin) Oliver, Kodi Kassell, Eben Blake and Eva Blake.
Scott was born in 1963 in Denver, CO. As a fifth-generation native to Colorado, Scott attended Thomas Jefferson High School and then the University of Colorado in Boulder, CO where he studied business.
Scott and Justyn were married in 1997. They were quickly joined by their son Cole, currently a senior at the University of San Diego, and their daughter Julia, a sophomore at Occidental College in Los Angeles. And oh, the fun they had!
Scott began his career in commercial real estate in 1987 with Coldwell Banker. In 1990, he joined forces with Marc Lippitt and was instrumental in growing Unique Properties Inc into one of the metro areas largest privately owned commercial real estate firms to date. Scott 's innate desire for more led him to pursue several other business endeavors, including the creation of a Commercial Property Management Company, as well as leading the acquisition of Front Range Bank, a local community bank (now Fortis Private Bank).
Scott was active in the community, serving on several non-profit boards. Most recently, Scott served on the board of the CU Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Depression Center. He was passionate about mental health awareness and destigmatizing mental health disorders.
Scott was a sports enthusiast (GO BUFFS), avid golfer, world traveler and, above all, a fabulous friend, father, confidant, husband, and lover of life. Our loss is immeasurable, and the world is a better place for having had him in it. He will be missed.
The Memorial Service will be held Sunday, August 18th at 12:00 PM at Temple Emanuel. Located at 51 Grape Street, Denver, CO 80220. Any and all who cared for Scott are welcome.
If you have a fond, funny or poignant memory of Scott and would like to share that with the family, a memorial box will available at the service for you to either drop off or create on site.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 11, 2019