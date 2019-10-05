|
|
Wattawa, Scott
Scott L. Wattawa, 67, died on September 24, 2019, in Littleton, CO.
He is survived by his daughters, Gayle (JP Long), Joy, and Kaye (Dylan Swift); grandson, Christopher Jackson Long; and siblings, Mike, Kim, Lori, and Lesa.
After receiving three bachelor's degrees with distinction from the University of Minnesota, Scott worked for more than 30 years as a software engineer in the Washington, D.C. and Denver areas. He retired in 2018.
Scott will be remembered for his love of ideas and of gadgetry, his fondness for camping and for natural wonders, and his marvelous laugh. He was a beloved father and grandfather.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 5, 2019