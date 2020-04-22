Cohan, Selma Selma Cohan, Denver. Wife of the late Howard Cohan. Mother of Susan (Bruce) Madison & the late Carol Berger. Mother-In-Law of Robert Berger. Grandmother of Michael Madison, Casey (Elishama Goldfarb) Madison, Jamie (Bret Wohlgemuth) Brenner, & Molly (Michael) Lanphier. Great-grandmother of 4. A private family service will be held at Emanuel Cemetery. Visit feldmanmortuary.com, Selma's obituary page, for streaming instructions. Contributions to Jewish Family Service.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 22, 2020.