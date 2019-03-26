|
Katzson, Seymour
Seymour M Katzson, Denver. Husband of the late Maxine Katzson. Father of Michele (Richard) Right, Robyn (Andrew) Levy, and the late Mindy Mandel. Grandfather of Andrew Right, Jonathan (Jessica) Right, Elizabeth (Michael) Right-Reiss, Brent (Kate) Levy and Ali Levy. Great-grandfather of Owen Right, Phoebe Right, Sadie Maxine Right, Graham Right, Caroline Reiss, Benjamin Reiss, Cooper Right, and Stowe Levy. Graveside service was held Monday, Golden Hill Cemetery. Contributions to The Denver Hospice.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 26, 2019