Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Dr. Seymour Schor


1919 - 2019
Dr. Seymour Schor Obituary
Schor, Dr. Seymour
01/27/1919 - 08/04/2019

Dr. Seymour Schor, Denver. Husband of the late Pearl Schor. Father of Bobbie (Glen) Zelkind, Cindy (Joe) Archer, Patti Schor, Mark (Sue) Schor and the late David Schor. Grandfather of Scott (Elizabeth) Groginsky, Lynne Ford, Nicole (Tony) Nordstrom, Brandi (Jeff) Ginsburg, David (Heather) Schor and Joey Schor. Also survived by six great-grandchildren, his brother, Al (Mary) Schor and his sister-in-law, Edyth Schor; Graveside, Tuesday, 11am, Rose Hill Cemetery; Contributions to Rodef Shalom.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 6, 2019
