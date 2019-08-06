|
|
Schor, Dr. Seymour
01/27/1919 - 08/04/2019
Dr. Seymour Schor, Denver. Husband of the late Pearl Schor. Father of Bobbie (Glen) Zelkind, Cindy (Joe) Archer, Patti Schor, Mark (Sue) Schor and the late David Schor. Grandfather of Scott (Elizabeth) Groginsky, Lynne Ford, Nicole (Tony) Nordstrom, Brandi (Jeff) Ginsburg, David (Heather) Schor and Joey Schor. Also survived by six great-grandchildren, his brother, Al (Mary) Schor and his sister-in-law, Edyth Schor; Graveside, Tuesday, 11am, Rose Hill Cemetery; Contributions to Rodef Shalom.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 6, 2019