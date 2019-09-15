|
age 55, of Denver, after a long struggle with cancer, Shannon passed away on August 17, 2019. She was surrounded by Love, from people near and far. Shannon was born on June 19, 1964, in Denver to John and Virginia (Bucy) Kuhn. Shannon graduated from St. Mary's Academy, attended Stephens College in Missouri, and graduated from Metropolitan State College of Denver. Shannon was an IT Auditor for the City of Denver. She also had a long tenure with Dish Network. A hard worker, Shannon could be counted on to speak her mind. Shannon was known for a very dry sense of humor. She made many friendships at work, and in those are a lasting legacy. Shannon had a Pioneer spirit (and license plates), and it expressed itself in her devotion to her friends and family, her beloved pets, and in an unusually strong love of music. Shannon is survived by her companion Brad Huntting, her brothers Rory, Tony, her nephews Riley and Hayden. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister in law Anna, and by her beloved pets Addy, Jack, and Shakey, to name but a few. Shannon will be greatly missed, the way she lived her life despite the struggle with cancer was truly heroic.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 15, 2019