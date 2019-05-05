Denver Post Obituaries
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
(303) 233-4611
Viewing
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Crown Hill
W 29th & Wadsworth
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Spirit of Christ
7400 W 80th Ave.
Finegan, Sharen

76, passed away peacefully May 1, 2019. Survived by 3 children Carie, Sean (Patti), and Steve (Ki), 4 grandchildren Jordan, Lauren, Michael Sean, and Jaclyn, 2 sisters Mar and Bev and numerous nieces and nephews. Viewing Mon 5/6 at Crown Hill 4-7pm @ W 29th & Wadsworth. Memorial Service Tue 5/7 at Spirit of Christ 11am @ 7400 W 80th Ave. In lieu of flowers & gifts please donate to City of Lakewood City Manager's Office c/o Mary Ruther for a memorial in Sharen's name. Send checks to 480 S Allison Pkwy., Lakewood, CO 80226.
Published in Denver Post from May 5 to May 7, 2019
