Finegan, Sharen
76, passed away peacefully May 1, 2019. Survived by 3 children Carie, Sean (Patti), and Steve (Ki), 4 grandchildren Jordan, Lauren, Michael Sean, and Jaclyn, 2 sisters Mar and Bev and numerous nieces and nephews. Viewing Mon 5/6 at Crown Hill 4-7pm @ W 29th & Wadsworth. Memorial Service Tue 5/7 at Spirit of Christ 11am @ 7400 W 80th Ave. In lieu of flowers & gifts please donate to City of Lakewood City Manager's Office c/o Mary Ruther for a memorial in Sharen's name. Send checks to 480 S Allison Pkwy., Lakewood, CO 80226.
Published in Denver Post from May 5 to May 7, 2019