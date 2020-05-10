Shari Ann Osborn Martinez
1964 - 2020
Osborn Martinez, Shari Ann
6/29/1964 - 5/3/2020

Shari was preceded in death by her sister. She is survived by parents, Larry & Ilo Floryancic, husband, Vince Martinez, her two sons, Ryan and Riky Osborn, 6 grandchildren, as well as her siblings, Johnny Floryancic and Sommer Lamie-Schager. She also leaves behind her stepdaughter and 3 step grandsons, 4 nephews, one niece, 3 great nephews and one great niece.




Published in Denver Post on May 10, 2020.
