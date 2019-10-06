Home

Sharon Diane Wiley Higgins

Sharon Diane Wiley Higgins Obituary
Higgins, Sharon Diane Wiley
June 12, 1946 - Sept. 6, 2019

Sharon Diane Wiley Higgins, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, pass- ed away peacefully on September 6, 2019, with her family at her bedside. She was 73.

Born to Eugene and Virginia Wiley in Denver, Colorado, Sherry graduated from George Washington High School in Denver in 1964. She attended Colorado State University.

Sherry was known for her devotion and loving care of her family and friends, sharing her life with her husband, Tom, for 44 years. She worked as a successful sales representative for Denver-area homebuilders, and supported the family exterior remodeling business, Superior Products. Early in her career, she worked at IBM in Boulder, Colorado, as well as for Husky Oil in Denver. An ovarian cancer survivor, Sherry and her husband proudly supported Cancer League of Colorado. She was a gourmet cook and avid entertainer, an enthusiastic bridge player, and enjoyed years of travel abroad and in the U.S.

Sherry is survived by her husband, Thomas Higgins of Highlands Ranch; their three children, Jennifer Higgins Rose of Columbia, Missouri; Blair Higgins of Centennial, Colorado; Tiffany Higbee of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; and a brother, Gary Wiley of Suffolk, Virginia. She is also survived by four grandchildren in Missouri and Colorado.

The Celebration of Life service will take place at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12 at Mountainview Christian Church, 40 E. Highlands Ranch Parkway. Pastor Dan Hettinger will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cancer League of Colorado at CancerLeague.org/donate.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 6, 2019
