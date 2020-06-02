Sharon Ellis
1934 - 2020
Ellis, Sharon

Wife of Ron. Mother of Larry (Debbie), Craig, Cynthia, Mark (Lisa), and David. Grandmother of eight grand and great-grandchildren. A Prayer Service will be held virtually, Wed, June 3, at 6pm. Catholic Mass is pending. Memories may be shared by signing the online guestbook at HoranCares.com




Published in Denver Post from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
