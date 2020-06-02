Ellis, Sharon
Wife of Ron. Mother of Larry (Debbie), Craig, Cynthia, Mark (Lisa), and David. Grandmother of eight grand and great-grandchildren. A Prayer Service will be held virtually, Wed, June 3, at 6pm. Catholic Mass is pending. Memories may be shared by signing the online guestbook at HoranCares.com
Wife of Ron. Mother of Larry (Debbie), Craig, Cynthia, Mark (Lisa), and David. Grandmother of eight grand and great-grandchildren. A Prayer Service will be held virtually, Wed, June 3, at 6pm. Catholic Mass is pending. Memories may be shared by signing the online guestbook at HoranCares.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.