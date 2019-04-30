|
Gillespie , Sharon Kay
Sharon Kay Gillespie, 71, of San Antonio, Florida, passed April 15, 2019. Sharon is survived by her mother, Nellie Thannert, Morton, her husband, Jack, her daughter, Mary Ellen Drennen, Thornton, Colorado, and her son, Joseph Patrick Gillespie, Thornton, Colorado. She is also survived by her 3 grandchildren, John Connor Drennen, Jack Ryan Drennen and Maia Hollyn Drennen. She is missed by her Samoyed, Theadora and Daisy her Shih Tzu. Vigil Service Thursday, May 2, 2019, 11:30am, Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd. followed by burial at Fort Logan National Cemetery at 1pm Staging area A. Please share condolences at HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 30, 2019