Denver Post Obituaries
Olinger Hampden Mortuary & Cemetery
8600 East Hampden Ave
Denver, CO 80231
(303) 771-4636
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Sharon Marie Salvo


1943 - 2019
Sharon Marie Salvo, 76, beloved sister, aunt, cousin and friend, born May 24, 1943 in Pueblo, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 in Denver. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Thelma Clementi, sister Julia Reagan and brothers, Joe Clementi and John Clementi. Sharon is survived by her brother Jim (Mary Ann) Clementi; sister Alice (Orion) Birch, brother-in-law Kermit Reagan and sisters-in-law, Marlene Clementi and Gracie Clementi, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Sharon's career in Cosmetology spanned many decades, instructing and sharing her knowledge and expertise with numerous students at various different entities, and retiring in 2010 from Emily Griffith Opportunity School in Denver. Memorial service will be 1:00 pm, Monday, September 30, 2019 at Olinger Hampden Mortuary, 8600 E. Hampden Avenue, Denver, CO. Online condolences at www.OlingerMortuary.com. Donations can be made to The .
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 22, 2019
