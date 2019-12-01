|
|
Zuckerman, Sharon
1942 - 2019
Sharon Elaine Zuckerman, Denver; Wife of the late Dr. Gerald Zuckerman; Mother of Talya (Seth Bender) Zuckerman, Marla (Don) Jacobson, Jan (Amilcar) Zuckerman and Joel (Tiffany Jones) Zuckerman; Sister of Mickey (Susan Wick) Zeppelin and Renee Gross; Grandmother of Leah, Gabriel & Sandro Alvarez and Sela Bender; Aunt of many nieces & nephews; Service, Monday, 11 AM, Hebrew Educational Alliance; Interment Emanuel Cemetery; Contributions may be made to the .
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 1, 2019