Villano, Shawn

5/15/1955 - 8/17/2020



Shawn passed peacefully leaving behind his mother, Sara Villano; sister, Shelli Kraus (husband Richard); stepfather, Jerome Hudleson; nephew, Clay; & niece, Olivia. He ran a construction & appraisal company for many years. Shawn was a kind man, with a genuine smile & great love for his family. He will be greatly missed.





