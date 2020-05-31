Shea Gillespie
1960 - 2020
Gillespie, Shea
8/4/1960 - 5/26/2020

Shea Gillespie, 58, passed away suddenly in his home on May 26, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Marge Gillespie. Shea is survived by his siblings Sean, Sharon(Lotkin) and Shannon as well as his in-laws and many nieces and nephews. Shea was a unique and beloved spirit and will be missed by his loving family as well as his many friends at Lifetime Fitness in Glendale. The family will be conducting a private service.




Published in Denver Post on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
