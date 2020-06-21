Sheila Ann Feeney
1939 - 2020
Feeney, Sheila Ann
June 29, 1939 - June 14, 2020

A funeral mass will be said in Sheila's honor on Friday June 26, 2020 1pm at Horan and McConaty; 1091 S. Colorado Blvd. Denver 80246. For full obituary and more information, visit HoranCares.com




Published in Denver Post on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Horan & McConaty
Horan & McConaty
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
