Lehrburger, Sheila
08/16/1927 - 07/23/2020
Lehrburger died peacefully in her home on July 23rd, with her family and surrounded in love. Born in 1927 and raised in Miami, she married Dr. Henry Lehrburger in 1950 and they raised five children: Carl, Gerry, Florie, Eddie and Lili. Sheila earned a bachelor's degrees from Duke University, a Master's in Social Work from Columbia University and a Psychoanalytic Graduate Degree from the Colorado Center for Psychoanalytic Studies. Sheila enjoyed a successful and extensive career as one of the first clinical social workers in private practice in Colorado. She was instrumental in establishing the Colorado Society for Clinical Social Work, and was a treasured teacher, mentor and colleague. After 27 years of marriage and Henry's passing, she remarried Paul Littman in 1985 and enjoyed another 27 years until his passing in 2013. Sheila raised five children, nurtured twelve grandchildren, and was blessed with two great-grandchildren. Sheila was a devoted wife and mother, a family historian, humanitarian, world traveler and a lover of nature and the beauty of life. Always leading with an open heart, Sheila had a tremendous capacity for empathy, cheered for the underdog, and related with kindness to people from all walks of life. She was cherished and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Contributions may be made in her honor to Southern Poverty Law Center or 350.Org
