Donahue, Sheila Louise



67, of Greenwood Village CO, passed away on Sept. 4, 2020. She was a beloved sister, mother, and friend. Sheila was born in Cedar Rapids, IA to Raymond and Anne Darragh. She was raised in Salt Lake City, UT and moved to Colorado in 1983, where she had a successful career as a real estate agent. Survived by her brother, Raymond Darragh, daughter, Sara Adair, nephews (Shawn, Colby, and Casey). Preceded in death by her parents and her beloved sister, Kay. Private service. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you honor Sheila in your own way that honors your memory of her.





