1/
Sheila Louise Donahue
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donahue, Sheila Louise

67, of Greenwood Village CO, passed away on Sept. 4, 2020. She was a beloved sister, mother, and friend. Sheila was born in Cedar Rapids, IA to Raymond and Anne Darragh. She was raised in Salt Lake City, UT and moved to Colorado in 1983, where she had a successful career as a real estate agent. Survived by her brother, Raymond Darragh, daughter, Sara Adair, nephews (Shawn, Colby, and Casey). Preceded in death by her parents and her beloved sister, Kay. Private service. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you honor Sheila in your own way that honors your memory of her.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Sep. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved