Sheila O'Connor Sevier
1937 - 2020
Sevier, Sheila O'Connor
10/10/1937 - 05/14/2020

Sheila passed away at her home in Denver, CO on 5/14/20. Preceded in death by her husband, Ronald R. Sevier. Survived by her ten children, Carol Hogue, John Anthony (Tony) Hogue (Yvonne), Marcus R. Sevier (Rosalie Diegel), Brian R. Sevier, Robert R. Sevier, Duke B. Sevier (Sylvia), Randolph "Boo" C. Sevier (Amelia), Eric T. Sevier (Citlalli), Derek H. Sevier & Rachel L. Mathews (Erik). Brother, Timothy M. O'Connor (Sallie) along with grandchildren, great grandchild and niece & nephew. A private service was held on 5/21/20 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The full obituary will be at horancares.com. Charitable contributions can be made to the Little Sisters of The Poor, 3629 W. 29th Ave., Denver, CO 80211.




Published in Denver Post on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
