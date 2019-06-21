Denver Post Obituaries
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Nebo Memorial Park
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
5:30 PM
Denver Art Museum
Sherolyn Sigman Berger

Sherolyn Sigman Berger Obituary
Sigman Berger, Sherolyn

Sherrye Sigman Berger, Cherry Hills Village. Mother of Mindy (Dr. Brent) Cohen and Lisa (Jim) Benson. Sister of the late Steve Sigman. Grandmother of Brittany, Shelby, & Brandon Cohen, Spencer and Oliver Thomas. Graveside, Friday, 11:00am, Mount Nebo Memorial Park. Please join the family, Tuesday, June 25th, 5:30pm for a Celebration of Life at the Denver Art Museum; a reception will follow until 8:00pm. Contributions to University of Colorado Cancer Center or The Denver Art Museum.
Published in Denver Post on June 21, 2019
