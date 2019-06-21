|
Sigman Berger, Sherolyn
Sherrye Sigman Berger, Cherry Hills Village. Mother of Mindy (Dr. Brent) Cohen and Lisa (Jim) Benson. Sister of the late Steve Sigman. Grandmother of Brittany, Shelby, & Brandon Cohen, Spencer and Oliver Thomas. Graveside, Friday, 11:00am, Mount Nebo Memorial Park. Please join the family, Tuesday, June 25th, 5:30pm for a Celebration of Life at the Denver Art Museum; a reception will follow until 8:00pm. Contributions to University of Colorado Cancer Center or The Denver Art Museum.
Published in Denver Post on June 21, 2019