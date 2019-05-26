Home

Sherri L. Vasquez,
56, passed away in Westminster, Colorado on April 25, 2019. A Colorado native, she received a BA in Journalism from the University of Colorado and master's degrees in Marketing and Communications from the University of Denver. Her successful career as a journalist included nearly a decade at the Rocky Mountain News in Denver as a reporter, editor and columnist, as well as writing and editing for the Coloradoan in Fort Collins and La Voz Hispana de Colorado. Sherri's journalistic talents were showcased, along with her magnetic personality, intelligence, and poise as the Host and Producer of the nationally syndicated TV program Latin View on PBS.
A Celebration of Life will be held June 1, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 pm at the University Club of Denver, 1675 Sherman Street, Denver, Colorado 80203. Full Details at www.aspenmortuaries.com.
Published in Denver Post on May 26, 2019
