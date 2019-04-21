Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stork Family Mortuary
1895 Wadsworth Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80214
(303) 237-5350
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheryl Sweeney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheryl Sweeney


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sheryl Sweeney Obituary
Sweeney , Sheryl
Jean
9/17/1941 - 4/19/2019

Preceded by husband Don. Survived by sons Robert (Nancy), Kevin (Tina), Steven and daughter Sandra (Brian). Grandmother to Ryan (Randine), Amanda, Aly (Zack), Jeremy, Shannon, Megan, Lily, Talia, Henry, Kaison and Kamden.
Great-Grandmother to Landon, Hunter and Connor. Sister to Bill and Sharon. Charley's biggest fan.
Dedicated Teacher, Brave Businesswoman, Expert Worrier, Steadfast Friend, she left sooner than expected but will continue to inspire kindness, love and conspicuous laughter.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the future.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stork Family Mortuary
Download Now