|
|
Sweeney , Sheryl
Jean
9/17/1941 - 4/19/2019
Preceded by husband Don. Survived by sons Robert (Nancy), Kevin (Tina), Steven and daughter Sandra (Brian). Grandmother to Ryan (Randine), Amanda, Aly (Zack), Jeremy, Shannon, Megan, Lily, Talia, Henry, Kaison and Kamden.
Great-Grandmother to Landon, Hunter and Connor. Sister to Bill and Sharon. Charley's biggest fan.
Dedicated Teacher, Brave Businesswoman, Expert Worrier, Steadfast Friend, she left sooner than expected but will continue to inspire kindness, love and conspicuous laughter.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the future.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 21, 2019