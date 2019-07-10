|
|
Aryal, Shib
11/19/1939 - 07/04/2019
Dr. Shib Aryal was a Nepali-American born on November 19th, 1939. He received his B.S. from the University of Allahabad (India), M.S. from Massey University (New Zealand), and Ph.D. from the University of Minnesota (USA). He passed away on July 4th, 2019 in Denver.
He first came to the United States in 1971 as a student and researched the teaching of modern agricultural methods at the University of Minnesota. Afterwards he returned to Nepal to implement these methods. He then received an extraordinary ability visa to return to the U.S. He decided to move to Colorado because it reminded him of the Himalayas. He continuously supported international students here in Colorado. Together, with ex-Peace Corp volunteers who worked in Nepal, he also helped start the first Nepali-American cultural group in Colorado.
Dr. Aryal became a U.S. citizen in 1982. Subsequently he reunited all of his and his wife's siblings and their families from Nepal in Colorado. He emphasized the importance of education and following one's own path, and his family is forever grateful for his pioneering spirit, guidance, and mentorship. Today, Dr. Aryal's legacy lives with his large extended family (consisting of first and second generation Americans), who, in the footsteps of Dr. Aryal, have achieved and continue to contribute to the well-being of Colorado, the United States, and the World.
He is survived by his wife, daughter, and son: Sugandha, Shashi, and Shashankh. He is also survived by his six siblings: Suresh, Pashupati, Bimala, Pramila, Chandra, and Nirmala.
He considered himself a "life-long student". He spent a great amount of his time observing the outside world via the news. He especially enjoyed listening to Colorado Public Radio (CPR). His family requests that those who wish to provide support contribute to CPR in Dr. Aryal's honor.
Published in Denver Post on July 10, 2019