Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campbell Chapel Ame Church
1500 E 22nd Ave
Denver, CO 80205
Calling hours
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Campbell Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church
1500 E. 22nd Avenue
Denver, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Caldwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley A. Caldwell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley A. Caldwell Obituary
Caldwell, Shirley A.

Shirley, 81, passed away after a brief illness on 26 Nov. 2018, with her daughter nearby. She was employed at Mountain Bell Telephone Company for over 30 years and retired as a manager in 1989 with full recognition. She is credited with developing the routing instructions for Colorado's first combined toll and local traffic switching system. During her career she also attended Metropolitan State College. A devote member of Campbell Chapel AME Church. She is survived by her daughter Sherylette Allen-Caldwell, and Nia Christina Allen; her daughter Starla Renee (Lew Futterman) Caldwell, and granddaughter Kale Futterman; sisters Mary Williams, Kathryn Clayborn, a brother Norman (Renee) Parks; and a host of loving cousins, nieces and nephews. The memorial service will take place on Saturday, May 18th at 12:00 PM at Campbell Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1500 E. 22nd Avenue, Denver, Co 80204, 303/839.5058. The family will be on hand to greet guests at 11:30 AM. If desired, contributions may be made in her memory at DoctorswithoutBorders.org by visiting their "tribute donation" page or calling 888.392.0392.
Published in Denver Post on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.