Caldwell, Shirley A.
Shirley, 81, passed away after a brief illness on 26 Nov. 2018, with her daughter nearby. She was employed at Mountain Bell Telephone Company for over 30 years and retired as a manager in 1989 with full recognition. She is credited with developing the routing instructions for Colorado's first combined toll and local traffic switching system. During her career she also attended Metropolitan State College. A devote member of Campbell Chapel AME Church. She is survived by her daughter Sherylette Allen-Caldwell, and Nia Christina Allen; her daughter Starla Renee (Lew Futterman) Caldwell, and granddaughter Kale Futterman; sisters Mary Williams, Kathryn Clayborn, a brother Norman (Renee) Parks; and a host of loving cousins, nieces and nephews. The memorial service will take place on Saturday, May 18th at 12:00 PM at Campbell Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1500 E. 22nd Avenue, Denver, Co 80204, 303/839.5058. The family will be on hand to greet guests at 11:30 AM. If desired, contributions may be made in her memory at DoctorswithoutBorders.org by visiting their "tribute donation" page or calling 888.392.0392.
Published in Denver Post on May 5, 2019