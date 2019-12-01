Denver Post Obituaries
|
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Aurora, CO 80014
(303) 745-4418
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Aurora, CO 80014
Shirley Ann (Schuneman) Akridge


1929 - 2019
Shirley Ann (Schuneman) Akridge
Akridge (Schuneman), Shirley Ann
06/14/1929 - 11/29/2019

Born in St. Paul, Minnesota. Wife of 68 years to Claude Akridge; daughters, Barbara Gilmore (David), Susan Wonderly and Carolyn Andersen; grandchildren Matthew, Alisha, Megan, Dana, Sarah and Travis; and 8 great grandchildren. Graduate of Hamline-Asbury School of Nursing in 1950.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Salvation Army or El Jebel Shrine.
Memorial service held on Tuesday, 12/3 at 11am at Horan & McConaty in Aurora (11150 E. Dartmouth Ave, Aurora CO 80014). Reception to follow.
Shirley loved traveling, golfing, and gardening. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and golf groups.
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019
