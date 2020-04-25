DiPrimo, Shirley Ann September 8, 1929 - April 21, 2020 Shirley Ann DiPrimo, 90, survived by her children Mario Kenneth Diprimo, Vincent Anthony DiPrimo, and Gina Rossana Johnson; 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Private Funeral Service, Tuesday April 28th 8:30 AM at Horan & McConaty, 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, CO. INternment at Fort Logan National Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020.